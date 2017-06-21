Report: Bucks' Greg Monroe plans to opt in on final year of his contract

Greg Monroe has been one of those guys where his contract and style didn't fit well on the team he was on. Much of his time with the Bucks has been spent in trade rumors due to his struggles on the defensive end along with a large contract that took away Milwaukee's flexibility to make future moves.

However, Monroe took massive strides last year in a bench role that helped strengthen what he was good at, and hide what he struggles in. All of a sudden he became a valuable asset for Milwaukee rather than cap fodder, and it looks like he's going to be around for another season. According to The Vertical, Monroe plans on opting in to the final year of his contract.

Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe plans to opt-in on his 2017-18 deal for $17.88 million, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2017

Even with the amount of money role players are making right now, it's hard to see a scenario where Monroe was going to get paid $17.88 million this offseason. He does have a chance in the final year of his contract to play well and increase his price tag going into next offseason, but for now opting in was the right move on his part.

This originally would have been a negative for the Bucks since they were better off removing him from the roster, but Milwaukee found something good with Monroe off the bench last year. If they keep him in that role for a second year then he should be just fine in the final year of his contract.