Report: Bucks to sign free agent forward Terrence Jones
Milwaukee is shorthanded in the frontcourt, so this make sense
The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to sign free agent forward Terrence Jones for the rest of the season, as first reported by The Vertical’s Shams Charania. Jones, 25, took a buyout from the New Orleans Pelicans after they acquired DeMarcus Cousins and created a frontcourt logjam. In 51 games for the Pelicans, Jones averaged 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 47.2 percent.
It’s not difficult to figure out why Jones was attractive to the Bucks. Forward Jabari Parker tore his ACL last month , and they like to have as many long, athletic forwards on the roster as possible. Forward Michael Beasley is also out for at least the next couple of games with a hyperextended left knee, so Jones will be able to slide into the rotation right away.
In his fifth season, Jones remains somewhat of a conundrum. He looks the part of a two-way stretch 4, but he is a 29.9 percent 3-point shooter and often loses focus defensively. His finishing ability has declined significantly in the last couple of seasons, as has his shot-blocking. Free agency did not turn out like he wanted it to last summer -- the Houston Rockets let him become an unrestricted free agent; he eventually signed with New Orleans for the minimum -- and Milwaukee will give him a chance to prove his worth before giving it another shot in July. The Bucks desperately need shooting, so it would help if his jumper started falling.
