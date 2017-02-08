Report: Bulls execs Gar Forman, John Paxson's jobs safe this summer

Despite all the drama that has surrounded the Chicago Bulls this season, vice president John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman are in no danger of losing their jobs, according to the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson. The Bulls are seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 26-26 record, and even if they miss the playoffs, ownership would reportedly not consider a change in leadership.

From the Chicago Tribune:

It's well-documented that Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and son Michael, who runs the business side as president and chief operating officer, are loyal and long have favored front-office continuity. But there's also inherent trust in the roster-building process that Paxson, Forman and their staff have in place.

One internal belief is that this represents the first season in the attempt to open a new championship window after the franchise had ridden out Derrick Rose's maximum contract -- and myriad injuries -- until finally trading Rose with one season left on the deal. There's also an internal feeling that Forman's publicly stated goal to remain competitive while overhauling the roster over several seasons to get younger and more athletic is working.

The Reinsdorfs still hold management's talent evaluation in high regard, one source said, and also have valued its ability to avoid hamstringing the franchise with bloated, long-term contracts for players with minimal impact.