Report: Carmelo Anthony refuses to let Phil Jackson force him off the Knicks

Resorting to subtweeting Carmelo Anthony on Twitter, Knicks president Phil Jackson is seemingly determined to trade away the franchise star. Yet with his no-trade clause, Anthony has the upper hand ... unless the Knicks star changes his mind and decides that he wants to leave New York.

Also, according to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, Anthony isn't allowing Jackson's tactics to affect him. Jackson's public actions are just reinforcing Anthony's desire to stay with the Knicks.

From Wojnarowski:

New York Knicks president Phil Jackson's public campaign to pressure Carmelo Anthony into waiving his no-trade clause is working to harden Anthony's resolve to remain with the franchise, league sources told The Vertical. "[Jackson's underestimating 'Melo's willingness to stay," a source familiar with Anthony's thinking told The Vertical. ... Anthony has privately told teammates, too: He refuses to let Jackson run him out of the Knicks. The Knicks have contacted three teams -- the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers -- about possible Anthony trades. The Clippers and Cavaliers have interest, but only in cobbling together packages that include role players, league sources told The Vertical. Anthony has privately indicated an interest in listening to trades to those three teams, but the Knicks have been unable to find a trade package that they're willing to accept, sources said.

This backs up what Anthony has said repeatedly. He is happy in New York and won't waive his no-trade clause unless Jackson tells him the Knicks are going to start a rebuild. Jackson has refused to tell Anthony this and instead is using back channels and his Twitter account to get his message across, which is now why there is some tension between him and the Knicks All-Star.

It looks like this tension will continue until Jackson finally talks to Anthony about his plans for the team.