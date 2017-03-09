Report: Cavaliers plan to waive injured center Andrew Bogut, add another player

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Wednesday what was obvious when Andrew Bogut fractured his tibia two nights before: their new backup center will miss the remainder of the season . Bogut, signed last week after the Dallas Mavericks bought him out, was supposed to be their missing piece in the frontcourt, a defensive anchor and a facilitator on offense. Now, Cleveland will have to look for other options .

The Cavaliers plan to waive Bogut, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, and add another player after their three-game road trip ends on Sunday. Forward DeAndre Liggins could reportedly also be waived to save some money.

Cleveland plans to waive Bogut in order to free up a roster spot to replace the big man who was brought in for his rim-protecting and play-making abilities, a team source told ESPN. Bogut plans to rehabilitate back in his native Australia with his family. The Cavs could waive an additional player -- DeAndre Liggins would be the most likely candidate -- to mitigate the cost hit it would require to replace Bogut, the source told ESPN. Bogut cost the Cavs nearly $1 million in salary tax and luxury tax fees. Bringing in another player would cost an additional $1 million. If Liggins was waived and another team picked up the defensive specialist before he cleared waivers, the Cavs would receive some cap relief as Liggins’ new team would be on the hook for his salary for the rest of the season. The Cavs plan to make their roster adjustment following their upcoming three-game road trip through Detroit, Orlando and Houston, a source told ESPN. They are more likely to target a free agent and make an offer than to hold an audition-type workout as they have done already with Mario Chalmers, Lance Stephenson, Kirk Hinrich, Jordan Farmar and Larry Sanders without tendering any offers.

It’s a bummer that Bogut’s tenure in Cleveland lasted just 58 seconds of game time, and it’s even more of a bummer that the 32-year-old has to deal with another lengthy rehabilitation after two career-threatening injuries earlier in his career. For the Cavs, this is another setback as they try to strengthen their bench and defend their title. It is their responsibility to give LeBron James as much help as possible, and that means they have no real choice but to cut Bogut. It would be a bit of a surprise if they waived Liggins, too, as his ability to defend multiple positions could come in handy in the playoffs, especially if they wind up having to deal with more injuries.