Report: Cavaliers visit with ex-Bucks center Larry Sanders, with a roster spot open

Former Milwaukee Bucks center Larry Sanders is in Cleveland, and this isn’t exactly breaking news -- he revealed his location on his Snapchat on Tuesday night. As you’ve probably guessed, Sanders is there to meet with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who could use a extra rim protector.

From cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon:

The Cavs will meet with free-agent big man Larry Sanders today but won’t work him out on the court, a source told cleveland.com. … The Cavs, who have an open roster spot and a need for another post player, will talk to Sanders and test him physically, but he won’t try out against players, a team source said.

Cleveland will sign forward Derrick Williams to another 10-day contract before Wednesday’s practice, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, but this has little bearing on Sanders’ chances because of the additional roster spot. McMenamin cited a source describing the Sanders meeting as “due diligence,” pointing out that Cleveland assistant coaches Larry Drew and Jim Boylan were with him in Milwaukee.

If Sanders, who left the NBA in the middle of the 2014-15 season, is committed to coming back, he would fit well with the Cavaliers. At his peak, he was one of the best shot blockers in the NBA, an area of weakness for Cleveland. He could definitely help the team on the glass, too, especially with Kevin Love sidelined. It would be a mild surprise, though, if the front office decided to sign him immediately. After the trade deadline, there are usually several veterans who end up taking buyouts, and the Cavs probably would like to see who becomes available.

Sanders worked out for the Boston Celtics in late January, and the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported that they decided to look elsewhere for frontcourt help.