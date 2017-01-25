Report: Cavs have no interest in trading for Knicks' Carmelo Anthony

LeBron James wants the Cleveland Cavaliers to add a playmaker. Carmelo Anthony's relationship with the New York Knicks is complicated. Thousands of words have been written about James and Anthony's friendship. Regardless of how little sense it makes for the Cavaliers and Knicks to make a trade, there has been speculation that it's a possibility, starting with Phil Jackson's friend, Charley Rosen, writing that Anthony would waive his no-trade clause for only two teams: the Cavs and the Los Angeles Clippers.

ESPN's Ryen Russilo, however, is reporting that there is no chance Anthony will wind up in Cleveland, as the defending champs simply aren't interested:

Sources have told me Cavs have no interest in Melo and wouldn't trade Love for him. The Melo to CLE thing ain't happening. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) January 25, 2017

A few thoughts here: