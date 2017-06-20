Report: Celtics among the teams interested in trading for Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis
The Knicks and Phil Jackson reportedly have not ruled out dealing Porzingis
Early Tuesday morning, the NBA was hit with yet another incredible report, as Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Phil Jackson and the New York Knicks are apparently not ruling out trading their talented young big man, Kristaps Porzingis.
As expected with news that one of the most talented young players in the league may be on the market, teams moved in like sharks in bloody water, as there was reportedly a "frenzy of interest" on Tuesday.
One of those teams, according to Stefan Bondy, is the Boston Celtics. Via the New York Daily News:
As Phil Jackson's stated publicly, he's not ruling out dealing anybody -- including Kristaps Porzingis. And the Celtics, who own the third overall pick in the NBA Draft, want him.
Now that trade season is in full swing ahead of the draft, the Knicks have been flooded with interest in their star, sources confirmed. And according to a source, the Celtics are among the teams interested.
This should come as no surprise, as the Celtics are more than willing to enter trade talks with anyone who will listen, and just days ago dealt the No. 1 overall pick to the 76ers.
Of course, there's a long way to go from interest to an actual deal, and the asking price will be through the roof. However, when talking about dealing a potential superstar like Porzingis, the Celtics are one of the few teams in the league with the combination of young players and high picks capable of making it work.
