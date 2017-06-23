Report: Celtics in serious trade talks with Pacers to land Paul George

Celtics could be very close to acquiring Paul George, a possible rental, from the Pacers

The Pacers may have found their rental option for Paul George. According to The Vertical, the Celtics are in serious discussions with Indiana to acquire Paul George. Indiana has to trade George or they will end up losing him for nothing in free agency in 2018.

Everybody thought the rental team was going to be the Lakers. Turns out, the Celtics are willing to risk a one-year rental on George in a push to win immediately.

The deal isn't done yet, but the Celtics are a team that has the assets to appeal to an Indiana team that may have to rebuild on the fly. They have a plethora of draft picks and some talented role players who could speed up Indiana's post-George rebuild process. However, The Vertical reports they're still apart on a deal despite gaining momentum.

There's plenty of time for this trade to get done, but this is the most significant movement there's been on a George trade so far. It will be interesting to see if anybody else, like the Lakers, tries to swoop in and take George out from under the Celtics nose. For now, thanks to their assets and willingness to move them, Boston has the advantage. 

