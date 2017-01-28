Report: Celtics talking with Magic about trade for Nikola Vucevic

The Celtics might never actually do "The Deal." The big trade that vaults them onto the level of the Cavaliers. Boston's assets are too valuable and the available superstars too few and too complicated.

However, they have enough young players and picks (and not just the ones from the Nets) to be able to make an auxiliary move to bolster its roster.

It's bargain hunting time!

CSN New England reports the Celtics have discussed a deal with the Orlando Magic about center Nikola Vucevic.

CSNNE.com has learned that the Celtics have talked with the Orlando Magic about a potential deal involving the 26-year-old center. While no deal is imminent, the addition of Vucevic would be a significant boost to the Celtics roster on multiple fronts.Rebounding, defense and scoring are the Big Three areas the Celtics are looking to upgrade between now and the Feb. 23 trade deadline. The addition of Vucevic would address at least two of those areas for the Celtics - scoring and rebounding.

There are a few different perspectives here.

1. Vucevic is a great asset on the cheap. The Magic are basically a flare burning in a trash can. They handed out $72 million to Bismack Biyombo last summer, after trading for Serge Ibaka, who is a free agent this summer. And they need to play Aaron Gordon at the four. And they signed Jeff Green for $15 million. You get the idea. So they might not be tough to move off Vucevic.

2. Vucevic is indeed a scoring threat. He's versatile and has a good mid-range jumper and post moves. Granted, none of that this year, because the Magic offense is a parasite that has leeched itself onto its players and drained them of all scoring ability. But generally speaking, his ability to stretch the floor to 18 feet and work in the post is valuable.

3. But scoring isn't a problem for the Celtics. They have the seventh best offense in the league, and most of their bigs have offensive skill of some kind.

4. Vucevic's defense has been the best of his career. He has been aggressive and on a swivel, contesting and recovering. He has shown real progress on that end, which no one really expected coming in, showing that with the defensive coaching of Frank Vogel, Vucevic can be a plus defender. He's 91st percentile on individual defense per Synergy Sports, and the defense is five points better per 100 possessions with Vucevic on the floor. So he might help there as well.

5. Is this a significant upgrade? Probably not, but it might improve them on the margins and gives them a scoring presence on the bench or next to Al Horford, who can also defend. It's not a home run deal, but it's a good value get, and one that makes sense for Boston.

6. Don't be surprised if the price for Vucevic goes up, however. Several other teams are interested in Vucevic, one league source told CBS Sports this week. He'll likely generate several offers, which might require Boston to send actual assets. But if they can get him for cheap, it's a no-brainer for the Celtics.