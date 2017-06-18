Report: Celtics' top four in draft are Fultz, Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum and Lonzo Ball
The Celtics will have a big decision to make with the No. 3 overall pick
With the news coming in Saturday night that the Celtics and 76ers have agreed upon the blockbuster deal to send the No. 1 pick to Philadelphia in exchange for the No. 3 pick and a future first-round pick, the attention turns now to what the Celtics will do.
There's definitely a possibility they will make another move, which is something ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne alluded to on Twitter, but there has been nothing but general speculation about that possibility.
Let's say they keep the No. 3 pick for themselves. Who could they go with? According to a report from Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, the Celtics' top-rated prospects in the draft are Markelle Fultz, Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum, and Lonzo Ball.
Fultz will assuredly be off the board by the time they pick at No. 3, and it's safe to assume Lonzo Ball or Josh Jackson will be gone to Los Angeles.
We heard earlier in the week that the Celtics were interested in Jackson, but if he is gone, Murphy indicates the team could bypass Ball in favor of Jayson Tatum.
Even with less than a week until the draft, there is so much that can happen in the meantime that we really have no idea what the Celtics will end up doing. If they end up making the pick at No. 3, however, it seems Tatum going to Boston is a real possibility.
