Report: Clippers closing in on deal to build new NBA arena in Inglewood

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has voiced his opinion about the team needing its own arena -- they currently share the Staples Center with the Lakers and the L.A. Kings. It now appears that plans are in the works to make it happen.

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Clippers are expected to announce on Thursday their plans to build a new arena in Inglewood.

Clippers will announce tomorrow that they are closing in on building a stadium in Inglewood, sources. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 14, 2017

Another L.A. Times report says that on Thursday the city of Inglewood will vote on an negotiating agreement with the Clippers.

Inglewood's City Council will vote Thursday on an exclusive negotiating agreement with a Clippers-controlled company to use city-owned land to build an arena for the team, according to a copy of the agreement. The 22 acres where the 18,000- to 20,000-seat arena would be built are across the street from the 298-acre site where Rams owner Stan Kroenke is building a stadium that will house his team and the Chargers. The Rams aren't involved in the Clippers' arena project, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The agreement between the Clippers-controlled company and Inglewood will run for 36 months, giving the team time to complete lengthy environmental reviews. The city will receive $1.5-million to defray costs associated with the effort. The Clippers have a lease with the Anschutz Entertainment Group to play in Staples Center through 2024. An AEG spokesman said the company wasn't aware of the pending agreement with Inglewood.

The Clippers moved to Staples Center from the L.A. Sports Arena in 1999. A new arena could help give the team its own identity in a city whose NBA fan base is largely centered around the Lakers.