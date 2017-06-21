Report: Content with Bulls, Jimmy Butler wants Kyle Lowry to join him in Chicago

Jimmy Butler has been surrounded with NBA trade rumors for years, but early in the offseason they've really picked up and it's the first time it's felt like he could actually be dealt. The Bulls want to use Butler to get assets for the future and that's left the two sides at an impasse.

Reportedly, Butler doesn't want to be traded after getting some bad info from Cavs players. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cavs were the one team that Butler was willing to be traded to. That's no longer in his best interests and he wants to stay with Chicago. His plan is to make the Bulls relevant again and hopefully bring in some help -- such as Kyle Lowry.

"With Cleveland off the radar, there are no other places that Butler wants to be moved to, including Boston" "Butler has been in the ear of free-agent point guard Kyle Lowry about coming to Chicago after they played on Team USA last summer, and now there's a new name in the mix."

Lowry hasn't indicated this summer what his plans are although there are strong indications he wants to return to Toronto. If Butler can convince him to play for Chicago, that would be a huge pull for the Bulls. However, there would definitely be some fit issues with Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo potentially remaining on the roster.

Rumors with Butler continue to swirl and it's hard to figure out what's correct and what's a smokescreen. He does seem to be interested in bringing help to the Bulls, but the front office might not give him time to do that if they choose to trade him.