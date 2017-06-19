Report: Durant to re-sign with Warriors in free agency, take less to keep core intact

Warriors forward Kevin Durant has reportedly decided not to take his player option for next season, but will become a free agent and re-sign with Golden State this offseason, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.

This was the expected move after previous reports that Durant would take less money to allow the Warriors to retain other key free agents.

ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors All-Star Kevin Durant will decline player option to re-sign with champions. https://t.co/dpP101ro6M — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 19, 2017

In line with @ChrisBHaynes' prior reporting about Durant taking less under the non-Bird exception to allow Warriors to retain Iguodala/Liv https://t.co/hnTxRsWXVl — Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) June 19, 2017

Durant will reportedly turn down a $28 million player option for next season and become a free agent on July 1 with the intent of re-signing with the Warriors for less than the max he's eligible for. That would allow the Warriors will have more money to pay free agents Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston to potentially keep the team's core intact for another championship run.

More from Haynes:

By Durant taking about $4 million less than his max next year and waiting to get his long-term extension for at least another season, the Warriors would be able to use their Bird rights on an Iguodala deal that is far more comparable to what he'd see on the open market.

The Warriors are also expected to offer Stephen Curry a "super" max contract this offseason, which would be worth around $200 million for five years. If the Warriors are successful, they will return the formidable core of Curry, Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Iguodala and Livingston for the 2017-18 season.