Report: Dwyane Wade has 'positive' exit meeting with Bulls, still expected to opt in

Dwyane Wade made quite an appearance at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland on Friday night, showing up in a dark green jacket -- zipper halfway undone to show off his multitude of chains -- and a pair of green pants to match.

Meanwhile my man @DwyaneWade out here like he got a pager store, a barbershop, and a laundromat. Bro you styling! pic.twitter.com/3glHqpzrtc — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 10, 2017

The next day, on Saturday, Wade made the trip back to his native Chicago to have his formal exit interview with the Bulls. According to a report from K.C. Johnson, the meeting was "positive," and though no final decision has come yet, the franchise expects Wade to opt in to the final year of his contract. Via the Chicago Tribune:

After sitting courtside in Cleveland for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Dwyane Wade met with Bulls management in Chicago on Saturday for his season-ending player exit meeting, sources said. The meeting, which was described as positive and came on the heels of a similar meeting with Butler earlier last week, covered a wide variety of topics, including the possibilities for next year's team, one source said. Wade has until June 27 to officially decide on his $23.8 million player option to return to the Bulls next season. The Bulls haven't pressed Wade on his decision out of respect for the process. But the franchise has been preparing for Wade to opt in all along, and most league observers believe Wade will return.

Even with the Bulls unlikely to challenge for a championship next season, it would be very hard to see Wade turning down nearly $24 million, a figure he would not get from any other team if he decided to become a free agent. Plus, even though he's nearing the end of his career, he could always try to find a title contender to join on with for the 2018-19 season if he's so inclined.