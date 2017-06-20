Report: Dwyane Wade likely to opt in to final year of contract with Bulls

It appears Dwyane Wade will return to the Chicago Bulls next season. According to a report from Ramona Shelbourne, Wade is "leaning toward" opting in to the second and final year of his contract with his hometown Bulls. Via ESPN:

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade is leaning toward picking up his $24 million player option to remain with the team next season, league sources told ESPN.com. Wade has until June 27 to inform the Bulls of his decision. After the season, sources said, Wade told the Bulls he had no interest in being part of a rebuilding situation, if they chose to deconstruct a team that gave the Boston Celtics a strong challenge in the first round of the playoffs this year. While Wade is monitoring the situation with Butler and how the Bulls approach this week's NBA draft, sources indicated that he's leaning toward picking up his player option regardless of what the Bulls do in the next week.

Wade stands to make about $24M next season by picking up the option for the final year of the deal. At 35 and in the final chapter of his career, Wade would not have been able to make that kind of money if he entered free agency this summer.

If Wade is still hungry for one more title, which is highly unlikely with the Bulls next season, he will be able to search for a contender to join next off-season when he's a free agent.