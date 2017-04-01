Report: Former Bulls GM Jerry Krause to be posthumously inducted into Hall of Fame
The former Bulls GM made many key moves to help create a dynasty in Chicago
Early last week, the basketball world was saddened by the death of former Chicago Bulls GM Jerry Krause at age 77. Krause, whose reign as GM lasted from 1985-2003, orchestrated many key moves which helped the Bulls win six titles during the 1990s, including naming Phil Jackson as head coach, acquiring Dennis Rodman, and drafting Scottie Pippen and Toni Kukoc.
Now, however, there comes a bit of good news. According to the Chicago Tribune’s K.C. Johnson, Krause will be inducted to the Hall of Fame later this fall:
According to two sources familiar with the process, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday is poised to make official that the general manager during the Bulls’ dynasty will be part of its Class of 2017 from the contributor category. The news comes just more than a week after Krause died March 21 at 77.
Krause joins Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Phil Jackson, Tex Winter and Jerry Reinsdorf from the dynasty-era Bulls in receiving basketball’s highest honor. The induction ceremony will take place in September in Springfield, Mass.
Of course, it would have been better if the honor came while Krause was still alive, but nevertheless, it is great to see the Hall of Fame honor Krause for his contributions to the game.
