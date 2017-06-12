Report: Former NBA guard Sebastian Telfair arrested with guns, ammo and marijuana

Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair was arrested in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday on weapons charges, per reports. According to Aliza Chasan and Myles Miller of Pix11:

[Telfair] was allegedly illegally parked in a pickup truck with another man, 18-year-old Jami Thomas, when police spotted them, NYPD sources said. Police stopped them after Telfair started driving without turning the car's headlights on.

Officers found three loaded firearms, one semi-automatic rifle, a bulletproof vest, a large quantity of ammunition and two bags of marijuana inside the car.

Police arrested Telfair, 32, and charged him with criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a ballistic vest, criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of ammunition.