Report: Grizzlies plan to offer Tony Allen a veteran's minimum contract

Tony Allen, a central figure to the Grit-n-Grind Grizzlies, is in his mid 30's and the man who once was arguably the NBA's best perimeter defender isn't quite what he used to be. While this happens to everybody, Allen has managed to find ways to contribute despite advancing age.

This summer, Allen will be an unrestricted free agent. While the Grizzlies want to keep him they aren't ready to break the bank, and reports are that Memphis plans to offer Allen the veteran's minimum.

Interesting - @cagrizbeat tells me on the show he's hearing the Grizzlies are only prepared to offer Tony Allen the veteran's minimum. — Peter Edmiston (@peteredmiston) June 21, 2017

The Grizzlies are preparing for the future, which means getting younger, and likely won't budget a big-money contract to a player who turns 36 next season.