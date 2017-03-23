Report: Hawks' Paul Millsap will opt out, become free agent this summer

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NBA scores, news and alerts, plus get the latest picks throughout the playoffs from SportsLine! today and get instant NBA scores, news and alerts,throughout the playoffs from SportsLine!

Paul Millsap is missing his second straight game Wednesday night for the Hawks, as he’s dealing with a minor knee problem. The Hawks’ All-Star is still in the news, however, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter (!!!) reported he is planning to opt out of his contract this summer in order to test the free agent market.

Hawks F Paul Millsap expected to void contract after season, become free agent, per sources. Loves ATL, would like to stay, but will look. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2017

Millsap has been stellar yet again this season, putting up 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per night, and was rewarded earlier this year with his fourth straight All-Star appearance. He’s never missed the midseason showcase since he got to Atlanta.

If he took his player option for next season, Millsap would be set to earn more than $21 million, but at 32, this summer is likely Millsap’s last chance for a big payday. Even if he decides to re-sign in Atlanta, it would make sense for Millsap to try and set up a new multiyear deal.

Should Millsap indeed opt out, this will be a very interesting situation to monitor during the summer.