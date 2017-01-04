Report: Hawks to finally retire Hall of Famer Pete Maravich's No. 44 jersey

The Atlanta Hawks will retire the late "Pistol" Pete Maravich's No. 44 jersey in a ceremony at Philips Arena, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Chris Vivalamore:

The Hawks will retire the uniform number of Pete Maravich, according to a person familiar with the situation.

A date and details of when the No. 44 will be raised to the rafters of Philips Arena have not been finalized.

Maravich, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, played for three NBA teams before injuries forced his retirement in 1980. He played for the Hawks from 1970-74. He also played for the New Orleans/Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics.

Maravich will join Bob Pettit (No. 9), Lou Hudson (23), Dominique Wilkins (No. 21) and Dikembe Mutombo (No. 55) as players to have their uniform number retired by the Hawks organization. His No. 7 has been retired by the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans and his No. 23 has been retired by LSU.