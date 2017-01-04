Report: Hawks to finally retire Hall of Famer Pete Maravich's No. 44 jersey

There is no official date scheduled yet, however

The Atlanta Hawks will retire the late "Pistol" Pete Maravich's No. 44 jersey in a ceremony at Philips Arena, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Chris Vivalamore:

The Hawks will retire the uniform number of Pete Maravich, according to a person familiar with the situation.

A date and details of when the No. 44 will be raised to the rafters of Philips Arena have not been finalized.

Maravich, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, played for three NBA teams before injuries forced his retirement in 1980. He played for the Hawks from 1970-74. He also played for the New Orleans/Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics.

Maravich will join Bob Pettit (No. 9), Lou Hudson (23), Dominique Wilkins (No. 21) and Dikembe Mutombo (No. 55) as players to have their uniform number retired by the Hawks organization. His No. 7 has been retired by the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans and his No. 23 has been retired by LSU.

Pete Maravich with the Hawks
Pistol Pete will reportedly be honored by the Hawks. Getty

Maravich was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987 and named one of the NBA's 50 greatest players in 1996. He was drafted by Atlanta in 1970, and, in his four seasons there he averaged 24.3 points, 5.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds. It's strange that the Hawks took so long to honor him, and it never felt right that his number was retired in New Orleans and not Atlanta -- he never played for the Hornets or Pelicans franchises, only the New Orleans Jazz.

