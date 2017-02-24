Report: Jarrett Jack to sign 10-day contract with Pelicans; is he the right fit?
New Orleans needs guards, but is Jack the answer?
The New Orleans Pelicans will sign veteran guard Jarrett Jack to a 10-day contract, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Jack has not played an NBA game since tearing his ACL as a member of the Brooklyn Nets 13 months ago.
Before the injury, Jack was known as a solid backup combo guard who could start if need be. He signed with the Atlanta Hawks last summer, but they waived him before the regular season started when he was unable to practice or play in any preseason games. Jack worked out for the Pelicans on Thursday and attended their 129-99 blowout loss to the Houston Rockets.
If Jack can play like his old self, then he could help New Orleans -- at least on the offensive end. The roster is short on playmakers outside of the Big Three of Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Jrue Holiday. He’s not a perfect fit, though, because of his inconsistent outside shooting. Jack is a career 34.6 percent shooter from deep, but in his last two seasons he made 30.4 percent and 26.7 percent of his 3s, respectively. The Pelicans’ biggest weakness is outside shooting, so this could be an issue.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Casspi breaks thumb, out 4-6 weeks
Rough news for a team that is low on shooting and versatility
-
Warriors score 50 in 3rd vs. Clippers
Steph gonna Steph, indeed
-
Pierce tries to burn Warriors on Twitter
The Warriors are never going to live this down
-
Sixers' Ben Simmons out for season
He follows in the footsteps of Nerlens Noel and Joel Embiid
-
WATCH: Lawson milks clock in weird way
Wow, never seen this before
-
WATCH: Draymond Green kicks Griffin
Again with the kicking and Draymond
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre