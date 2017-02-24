Report: Jarrett Jack to sign 10-day contract with Pelicans; is he the right fit?

The New Orleans Pelicans will sign veteran guard Jarrett Jack to a 10-day contract, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Jack has not played an NBA game since tearing his ACL as a member of the Brooklyn Nets 13 months ago.

Before the injury, Jack was known as a solid backup combo guard who could start if need be. He signed with the Atlanta Hawks last summer, but they waived him before the regular season started when he was unable to practice or play in any preseason games. Jack worked out for the Pelicans on Thursday and attended their 129-99 blowout loss to the Houston Rockets.

If Jack can play like his old self, then he could help New Orleans -- at least on the offensive end. The roster is short on playmakers outside of the Big Three of Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Jrue Holiday. He’s not a perfect fit, though, because of his inconsistent outside shooting. Jack is a career 34.6 percent shooter from deep, but in his last two seasons he made 30.4 percent and 26.7 percent of his 3s, respectively. The Pelicans’ biggest weakness is outside shooting, so this could be an issue.