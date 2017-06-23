Report: Jimmy Butler learned about Wolves trade in middle of the night in Paris

Jimmy Butler hears the rumors -- he knew there was a chance he would be traded on the day of the NBA Draft, just like the rest of us. But that didn't stop him from heading to Paris with some other NBA players.

Butler, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Dwyane Wade appeared to be having a great time, taking in a fashion show while in the City of Lights.

All the NBA players are at fashion shows in Paris - Westbrook, Harden, Wade, Butler and Melo pic.twitter.com/17PWHJ6nJx — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) June 22, 2017

After the fun, however, Butler reportedly found out in the middle of the night that the Bulls had traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The news of the trade broke just before 8 p.m. ET, which means it was nearly 2 a.m. in Paris.

jimmy butler was in paris when he found out he was traded from chicago to Minnesota. — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) June 23, 2017

Jimmy Butler in bed and relaxing when he learned of trade to #TWolves, was shocked by deal, league sources tell AmicoHoops. #Bulls #NBA — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) June 23, 2017

Butler has yet to comment on the trade, but his trainer took to Twitter to air his disappointment in the Bulls franchise, particularly general manager Gar Forman.

0-82.worst culture in the league.I met drug dealers with better morals then their GM. He is a liar and everyone knows — Travelle Gaines (@travellegaines) June 23, 2017

We'll wait to hear from Butler, but if he really first heard about the trade in the middle of the night in Paris, that's not a good look for the Chicago front office.