Report: Jimmy Butler learned about Wolves trade in middle of the night in Paris

Butler was overseas with other NBA players when he heard the Bulls had traded him

Jimmy Butler hears the rumors -- he knew there was a chance he would be traded on the day of the NBA Draft, just like the rest of us. But that didn't stop him from heading to Paris with some other NBA players.

Butler, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Dwyane Wade appeared to be having a great time, taking in a fashion show while in the City of Lights.

After the fun, however, Butler reportedly found out in the middle of the night that the Bulls had traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The news of the trade broke just before 8 p.m. ET, which means it was nearly 2 a.m. in Paris.

Butler has yet to comment on the trade, but his trainer took to Twitter to air his disappointment in the Bulls franchise, particularly general manager Gar Forman.

We'll wait to hear from Butler, but if he really first heard about the trade in the middle of the night in Paris, that's not a good look for the Chicago front office.

