Report: Jimmy Butler learned about Wolves trade in middle of the night in Paris
Butler was overseas with other NBA players when he heard the Bulls had traded him
Jimmy Butler hears the rumors -- he knew there was a chance he would be traded on the day of the NBA Draft, just like the rest of us. But that didn't stop him from heading to Paris with some other NBA players.
Butler, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Dwyane Wade appeared to be having a great time, taking in a fashion show while in the City of Lights.
After the fun, however, Butler reportedly found out in the middle of the night that the Bulls had traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The news of the trade broke just before 8 p.m. ET, which means it was nearly 2 a.m. in Paris.
Butler has yet to comment on the trade, but his trainer took to Twitter to air his disappointment in the Bulls franchise, particularly general manager Gar Forman.
We'll wait to hear from Butler, but if he really first heard about the trade in the middle of the night in Paris, that's not a good look for the Chicago front office.
-
LaVar Ball tosses his hat to booing fans
The crowd at draft let themselves be heard, but nothing could get under Ball's skin Thursday...
-
De'Aaron Fox: Kings' franchise-changer?
Sacramento finally has its point guard after taking the Kentucky product with the No. 5 pick...
-
Josh Jackson trash talks PHI, LA, BOS
Jackson goes No. 4 overall to the Suns, and is eager to face the best in the desert
-
Joel Embiid announces new 76ers nickname
The FEDS are coming, and it's not just for your second round picks anymore
-
Twitter reacts to Markelle Fultz mishap
Here's hoping that Fultz's NBA career starts off better than his marketing one
-
James Dolan misses draft due to concert
The Knicks' eclectic owner will not be at the Barclay's Center due to the scheduled concer...
Add a Comment