Report: Jimmy Butler to push for trade to Cavaliers, but it's complicated
James, Irving reportedly have reached out to Butler about his interest in playing for Cleveland
The pre-draft NBA rumors and reports have been coming fast and furious, and it continued Tuesday when Joe Cowley reported that amid rumors the Cavaliers were interested in dealing for Paul George, Jimmy Butler was planning to push the Bulls' front office to send him to Cleveland. Via the Chicago Sun-Times:
According to multiple sources in Cleveland, not only have Cavaliers players - including LeBron James and Kyrie Irving - been reaching out to Butler directly and through back channels over the last five days to gauge his interest, but those players liked what they heard back from the Bulls' three-time All-Star.
One of the sources indicated that Butler would even push his front office to get the deal done, which is a huge change of direction for Butler, who has told both general manager Gar Forman and vice president of basketball operations John Paxson numerous times over the last year that he didn't want to be traded.
As Cowley notes, that kind of trade would involve a third team, as the Cavaliers have nothing valuable in the way of young players or high draft picks.
Butler being dealt to the Cavs would be complicated, and there's been no specifics mentioned in any reports. However, with the way the first week of the offseason has been going, perhaps it would be wise not to rule anything out.
