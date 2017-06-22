Report: Josh Jackson drawing interest from teams looking to trade into top four
There seems to be a lot of interest in the forward out of Kansas
The top two picks in the 2017 NBA Draft appear to be set, with the Philadelphia 76ers expected to take Markelle Fultz while the Los Angeles Lakers appear locked in on Lonzo Ball.
After that is anyone's guess. The Celtics hold the No. 3 pick after their trade with the 76ers, and they could go in any number of directions, including repackaging that pick in another trade. Following them is the Suns at No. 4, and what they do will likely depend on the Celtics.
Adding to the intrigue is all the rumors flying around, including the shocking reports in recent days that the New York Knicks are not ruling out trading Kristaps Porzingis, which would likely require a top pick in this year's draft. Furthermore, The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski is now reporting that there is a "tremendous appetite" around the league to jump into the top four of the draft, with the target being Josh Jackson.
With the Sixers and Lakers unlikely to be making any moves, that leaves the Celtics and Suns. Each squad has young players, picks and cap room, all of which can help facilitate deals.
At this point the only thing that looks to be certain is that there will be some fireworks Thursday night.
