Report: Kings trade No. 10 pick in NBA Draft to Trail Blazers, who select Zach Collins
The Kings have traded down for two extra first round picks from the Trail Blazers
The Kings traded down in the 2017 NBA Draft to acquire two extra first-round picks from the Trail Blazers, according to The Vertical. The Kings selected Zach Collins for the Blazers with the No. 10 overall pick and Sacramento will get the Nos. 15 and 20 overall picks.
The Blazers were looking to move up in the draft and Sacramento wasn't really thrilled with anybody available at their spot. There were rumors of them wanting to take Malik Monk. If they were hoping to trade down and still get him they won't be able too, because Monk got picked up by Charlotte.
The Blazers on the other hand didn't want all of their picks. They've been more than willing to trade them to try and reduce the amount of rookies, and guranteed salary, they would add on to the roster. With this they get a solid rookie in Collins and save a little money in the process.
Collins was a solid prospect in college. He didn't start in college, but his measurements and the skill he did show was clearly enough to convince Neil Olsey and the Blazers to trade up for him. He'll have a lot of competition on a Blazers team already stocked with big men.
