Report: Kings' Ty Lawson allegedly violates probation with three failed alcohol tests

Sacramento Kings guard Ty Lawson is in alcohol-related trouble again, as reported by the Denver Post’s Kirk Mitchell. Lawson, who was sentenced to one year of probation for his January 2015 DUI in Denver last March , allegedly violated the terms of his agreement, which specified that he had to stay away from alcohol and marijuana and complete 48 hours of community service and 52 hours of therapy.

According to Denver court records, Lawson failed three different alcohol tests and has not completed the community service, via the Denver Post:

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of former Denver Nuggets’ player Ty Lawson after he allegedly violated probation terms on a Denver drunken driving conviction by failing three alcohol tests, Denver court records indicate. Lawson, currently a point guard for the Sacramento Kings, was being supervised in California when he tested positive for alcohol on Sept. 27, Sept. 29 and Feb. 2, according Denver County Court records. Lawson also failed to complete the community service portion of his sentence.

A hearing on the alleged probation violations is scheduled for March 22 in Denver County Court. Lawson’s attorney released the following statement Wednesday, per CSN California’s James Ham:

Statement from Ty Lawson's attorney: pic.twitter.com/2TCBgp6Icb — James Ham (@James_Ham) March 8, 2017

Lawson, 29, has spent this season with Sacramento on a minimum contract and will be a free agent in July. He has averaged 9.3 points, 4.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 25.4 minutes in 57 games for the Kings.

When Judge Olympia Z. Fay sentenced Lawson about a year ago, she told him, “You have a terrible history. You are going down a bad path.”