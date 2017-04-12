Report: Knicks' Joakim Noah needs rotator cuff surgery, will be out 4-6 months

The four-year, $72 million deal the New York Knicks signed Joakim Noah to this past offseason was questionable at the time, as it seemed strange to give that much money and years to a 31-year-old who had played just 29 games the season before. The worries about his durability were quickly proven prescient, as Noah was knocked out for the season after undergoing knee surgery in late February.

Then, Noah was suspended for 20 games for violating the anti-drug program , a suspension which will carry into next season.

And now, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical is reporting that Noah needs rotator cuff surgery, and will face four to six months of rehab.

Knicks center Joakim Noah needs surgery for a torn left rotator cuff, league sources tell @TheVertical. Four to six months of rehab coming. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 12, 2017

After signing with Knicks, Noah underwent knee scope and still faces balance of drug suspension next season. Three years, $54M left on deal. https://t.co/ZlnR9xErE3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) April 12, 2017

Even when Noah was on the court for the Knicks this year, however, things didn’t go so well, as he put up just 5 points and 8.8 rebounds per night.

Given the four to six month timeline Wojnarowski laid out, it would seem Noah could be healthy by the start of the season, but that is no guarantee. Regardless, he’ll still have to serve the balance of his suspension whenever he is able to return.

In what was yet another disappointing season at Madison Square Garden, this is almost the only way it could have ended. With news that a declining player with three years left on an ill-advised contract, who was already out following knee surgery, will also need shoulder surgery that could run into next season’s training camp.