Report: Knicks' Joakim Noah needs rotator cuff surgery, will be out 4-6 months
A tough season for the Knicks forward ends in devastating fashion
The four-year, $72 million deal the New York Knicks signed Joakim Noah to this past offseason was questionable at the time, as it seemed strange to give that much money and years to a 31-year-old who had played just 29 games the season before. The worries about his durability were quickly proven prescient, as Noah was knocked out for the season after undergoing knee surgery in late February.
Then, Noah was suspended for 20 games for violating the anti-drug program , a suspension which will carry into next season.
And now, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical is reporting that Noah needs rotator cuff surgery, and will face four to six months of rehab.
Even when Noah was on the court for the Knicks this year, however, things didn’t go so well, as he put up just 5 points and 8.8 rebounds per night.
Given the four to six month timeline Wojnarowski laid out, it would seem Noah could be healthy by the start of the season, but that is no guarantee. Regardless, he’ll still have to serve the balance of his suspension whenever he is able to return.
In what was yet another disappointing season at Madison Square Garden, this is almost the only way it could have ended. With news that a declining player with three years left on an ill-advised contract, who was already out following knee surgery, will also need shoulder surgery that could run into next season’s training camp.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
NBA Playoff Picture: End game
Boston or Cleveland will earn the East's top seed; three teams are contending for the last...
-
Ben Simmons cleared for 5-on-5
Though the rookie received good news, he isn't expected to play in Summer League action
-
Romo tries to check in to Mavericks game
The former Cowboys QB tried to sneak into the game in the final few minutes
-
Timberwolves unveil new logo
The Wolves are implementing a darker shade of blue and brighter shade of green
-
The MVP case for James Harden
Why Harden's incredible season is worthy of recognition as MVP
-
LeBron helps start new school in Akron
The school will be run through a partnership between LeBron's foundation and Akron Public...
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre