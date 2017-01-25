Report: Knicks proposed Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love swap, Cavaliers said no

The New York Knicks tried to talk to the Cleveland Cavaliers about swapping Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Love but were quickly rejected, according to ESPN's Marc Stein and Chris Haynes. It continues, then, to look like Anthony, who has both a no-trade clause and a trade kicker built into his contract, is not going to Cleveland and probably not anywhere else for that matter.

From ESPN:

League sources told ESPN.com on Wednesday that the Knicks have approached the Cavaliers to gauge their interest in swapping All-Star forwards but were told that Cleveland is not interested in such an exchange.

...

The Knicks' thinking, sources said, is that they would have gone to Anthony to discuss waiving his no-trade clause had Cleveland shown interest in the deal.

...

Although James and Anthony are incredibly close and have both expressed interest in playing together someday, sources say Cleveland is not prepared to surrender Love to get him after the role Love played in helping the Cavaliers win the first championship in franchise history last June.