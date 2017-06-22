Report: Knicks seeking top-four NBA Draft pick in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis

It turns out the smoke surrounding the Knicks interest in dealing Kristaps Porzingis has some real flames to it.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Knicks have made calls to other teams in the league aiming to acquire a top-four pick in Thursday's NBA Draft in exchange for the 7-foot-3 Porzingis. The goal in striking such a deal, according to Wojnarowski, is to grab Kansas star Josh Jackson at the top of the draft.

The New York Post's Marc Berman reported the team would consider only a deal that involves a top-four pick and a strong asset -- be it a young talent or potentially a high draft pick.

In a conference call with the media on Wednesday, Knicks president Phil Jackson explained why the team is interested in fielding offers at this juncture.

"So we've been getting calls and we're listening, but we're not intrigued yet at this level," Jackson said. "As much as we love this guy, we have to do what's good for our club."

Porzingis is widely considered in the league as an up-and-comer who could be a franchise cornerstone. There's a reason all 29 teams have reportedly called the Knicks this week to gauge their interest in dealing him. Jackson, however, tried rationalizing why the team might consider trading him -- given the right price.

"The future, you know, what it brings," Jackson said. "Does it bring us two starters and a draft pick or something that's even beyond that? [That's] something we have to look at as far as going down the road."

Porzingis, 21 years old, averaged 18.1 points and 7.2 rebounds in his second NBA season in 2016-17.