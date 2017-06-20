Report: Kyle Lowry unhappy with Raptors; teams told he has no interest in returning

After opting out of his contract in May with the Raptors, Kyle Lowry can now hand pick his next destination -- which almost assuredly won't be in Toronto.

According to a report from the Toronto Star, Lowry has been displeased with the Raptors organization for months, and teams in the league have been told he has no interest in re-signing with his current team.

Here's more details on Lowry's situation from the Toronto Star:

Even if the organization did manage to make a deal for a big-time player, Kyle Lowry is a free agent, and multiple league sources say the all-star point guard has been grumbling about dissatisfaction with the Raptors for months. As of mid-May other teams were being told Lowry had "zero interest" in returning to Toronto, even if the Raptors offered a maximum five-year deal. Which since the club had no intention of offering a five-year deal probably made Lowry's declaration easier to make.

The 31-year-old enjoyed one of his more productive professional seasons on the whole with Toronto in 2016-17. Lowry averaged 22.4 points and 7.0 assists in quarterbacking the 51-win Raptors, but the team fell flat in the Eastern Conference semifinals against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Since opting out of his deal with Toronto, he has made it clear where his priorities lie.

"I just want a ring," Lowry said after opting out with Toronto.

Wherever he chooses to chase a ring, it seems unlikely he'll be doing it in Toronto.

I dont do this ever but :

Don't believe what you hear !! Especially if it didn't come from me, and that bs FOR SURE didn't come from me..GN — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) June 20, 2017

Or will he?