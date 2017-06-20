Report: Kyrie Irving might force a trade out of Cleveland if LeBron leaves Cavs in 2018

Kyrie Irving has spent his entire career with the Cavaliers. They've seen him grow from a young player trying to learn the ins and outs of the NBA to one of the best scorers in the game. He has become a franchise legend aside LeBron James thanks to his clutch play and highlight moments.

However, all that could be coming to an end soon if the reports that LeBron James wants to leave in the future are true. According to the Chicago Sun Times, Irving would consider forcing a trade out of Cleveland if James did opt out of his contract and leave in 2018.

All-Star Kyrie Irving has been contacting some of his former Team USA teammates and letting them know that he might be willing to push for a trade, especially if he feels the Cavs' run could end quickly with James able to opt out after next season.

The Cavaliers recently let general manager David Griffin walk off without a new contract and that has left the future of Cleveland in doubt. Irving has been an integral part of the team since the beginning, but all that could change if either side decides that enough is enough. Of course, all of these rumors began with the possibility of Jimmy Butler being traded away from the Bulls to potentially Cleveland.

There's definitely some weight to these rumors. The Cavs future has never been in more doubt than it is right now. Rumors have been swirling around Kevin Love, Irving and James ever since the season ended and it's possible that all three could be gone by 2018. However, that's a year away and right now these are mainly just pre-draft rumors. It's always good to remember that leaks are sent out for a reason and this could be someone whether it's Irving, the Cavs, or even Chicago leaking out information to send a message to whoever they're talking to.