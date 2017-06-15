Report: Lakers bringing in Lonzo Ball for second pre-NBA Draft workout
Ball reportedly has more to show the Lakers
The Lakers want to make sure they've done their homework before they make the No. 2 overall selection in next week's NBA Draft. They've already brought in several top prospects for workouts, including Josh Jackson, De'Aaron Fox and Lonzo Ball.
After bringing Jackson for a second workout on Tuesday, the Lakers will reportedly do the same for Ball on Friday.
As ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reports, Ball wants the Lakers to see his work ethic and training -- this after reports that Ball appeared out of shape in his initial workout with the team. The Lakers also reportedly met with Ball's UCLA coaches -- Lakers coach Luke Walton earlier said the team would ask the UCLA staff about Lonzo's outspoken father, LaVar.
According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers are currently split on Jackson or Ball with the No. 2 pick. Perhaps the Friday workout will give one of them the edge, once and for all.
