Report: Lakers looking to secure another first-round pick for Thursday's NBA Draft
Is the front office in L.A. preparing a roster for the arrival of Paul George after next season?
It appears the rebuilding process for the Lakers is being expedited, as the team reportedly is looking to add another first-round pick in Thursday's NBA Draft.
The Lakers already own the Nos. 2 and 28 picks, but a report from ESPN citing league sources says the team is initiating talks with multiple lottery teams to get a third first-rounder -- and have already engaged at least two teams.
The news comes one day after a report that Pacers All-Star Paul George does not intend to re-sign with Indiana, and would prefer to go to the Lakers. Although the Lakers reportedly won't part with young assets to land George, now that they know where he prefers to play, they have time to prepare a roster in hopes of landing the four-time All-Star.
Three first-round picks don't figure to vault the Lakers into contention but it could accelerate what has been a lengthy rebuilding process.
