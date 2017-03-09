Report: Lakers' Nick Young robbed of $500K worth of possessions
The guard was burglarized over All-Star weekend
Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young was robbed of $500,000 worth of jewelry and other possessions, per the Los Angeles Times’ James Queally. The reported theft happened over All-Star weekend last month when Young was in New Orleans to participate in the 3-point shootout.
From the Los Angeles Times:
Nearly $500,000 in valuables were stolen from the home of Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young last month, the latest in a string of break-ins at celebrity homes around the city, a police official told The Times.
Officer Liliana Preciado, a Los Angeles police spokeswoman, said detectives are investigating a break-in at a home in the 19000 block of Wells Street in Tarzana that occurred on Feb. 18 or 19, but she would not confirm the property belonged to Young. No one was home at the time, according to Preciado, who said thieves stole $500,000 in “jewelry and other items” from the residence.
But a police official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case, said the break-in took place at Young’s home. Citing police sources, TMZ first reported the break-in at Young’s home.
…
The break-in was the latest in a string of heists that have struck the homes of Los Angeles celebrities. The Sherman Oaks home of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig was also burglarized last month, according to the LAPD, and thieves made off with $170,000 in jewelry and other items.
A safe containing $2 million worth of jewelry was taken from the Brentwood home of singer Alanis Morissette in February, and break-ins also cost former Lakers guard Derek Fisher and hip-hop star Nicki Minaj hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry late last year.
You might recall that this is not the first time Young’s home has been burglarized. Back in 2014 , he was robbed while playing in a game, famously telling reporters, “They got me, man. They stole my Yeezys, too, man.”
