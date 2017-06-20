Report: Lakers, Pacers engaged in Paul George trade discussions before NBA Draft

Paul George has told the Indiana Pacers that he will not be re-signing with the team next summer when he becomes a free agent, and according to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers are his first choice.

That news has kicked off a series of trade talks, as some teams are hoping to wring a deal out of the Pacers before they lose their All-Star for nothing. With the Lakers seemingly in pole position to get George in free agency next summer, they were initially not involved in these talks, as it doesn't make sense to give up assets for a player you'll likely be able to sign in 2018.

However, there is always the possibility that a team could trade for George, and then convince him to stay instead of heading out west to join the Lakers.

Perhaps with that in mind, the Lakers have engaged with the Pacers on trade talks ahead of the 2017 NBA Draft on Thursday, according to Marc Stein and Ramona Shelbourne.

League sources tell @RamonaShelburne and me: The Pacers and Lakers have engaged on Paul George trade talks in advance of Thursday's draft. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 20, 2017

Sam Amick of USA Today has noted that George and young L.A. point guard D'Angelo Russell have the same agent, which could make dealing them in the same trade a bit tricky.

On Lakers-Pacers front: Paul George & D'Angelo Russell have same agent, Aaron Mintz of CAA, & he would like them to play together. Tricky... — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 20, 2017

While Russell and a late first-round pick are not much to give up for an All-Star caliber player such as George, it still seems interesting that the Lakers are willing to give up anything in order to get a player who has all but guaranteed that he will sign with you next summer.

Perhaps they are worried about the other teams that are interested in dealing for George. According to Stein, those include the Rockets, Clippers, and Wizards, along with the Cavs, who we already knew about.

The Clippers, Rockets, Wizards and, yes, Cavs are among the teams that have also talked Paul George trades with Indiana, league sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 20, 2017

All of those are playoff caliber teams, and a winning environment could potentially give George a change of heart about his interest in joining the Lakers. On the other hand these could just be smokescreens by the Pacers to try and gain a little leverage in these negotiations.

At this point, nothing is really clear other than the fact that Paul George will likely be on the move soon.