Report: Lakers to buy out Jose Calderon; Rockets, Warriors interested

Can the Spanish legend help a playoff team?

The Lakers are purging veterans. They traded Lou Williams to the Rockets, have benched Luol Deng and Timofey Mozgov to give their younger players more time, and now, word comes that they’re in the process of buying out point guard Jose Calderon. And, ESPN’s Marc Stein adds, two Western Conference powers are looking to pick him up. 

Look, I’m not going to lie to you. This move does not matter. Calderon is 35. If this were four years ago, it could wind up deciding the Western Conference Finals. But it is not four years ago. It is 2017 and Calderon is 35, and averaging 12 minutes for a terrible Lakers team this year. His defense was never great and has gone into the tank. He can’t even fill a Leandro Barbosa-like role for either team. 

He will be largely unplayable in any playoff series. 

It’s a fine pickup, Calderon is loved by teammates, works hard and is a total pro. He’s a good shooter and a willing passer. It’s just hard to see him having any sort of significant impact, the way Deron Williams likely will for the Cavaliers. We’ll see which team lands him, and if he defies expectations by being an impact player. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Moore's colleagues have been known to describe him as a "maniac" in terms of his approach to covering the NBA, which he has done for CBS Sports since 2010. Moore prides himself on melding reporting,... Full Bio

