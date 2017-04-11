Report: LeBron James expected to sit Cavaliers' final game with East's one seed on line

Despite the Cavaliers’ absolute thumping of the Celtics only a week ago, the race for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference will go down to the final day of the season. LeBron James, however, reportedly will not be involved. According to a report from Jason Lloyd, James will not play Wednesday when Cleveland hosts the Raptors.

LeBron James will not play in Wednesday's season finale against the Raptors, per a team source. Kyrie Irving is a possibility, however. — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) April 11, 2017

That does not bode well for Cleveland, which needs a win and a Boston loss to take the top seed in the East. In the seven games LeBron has missed this season, including Monday night’s 124-121 overtime loss to the Heat, the Cavaliers are 0-7.

While it appears Tyronn Lue and the Cavs are punting on the No. 1 seed, it’s not hard to understand the decision. With all their injuries, James has played nearly 38 minutes a night, and during their first five games in April, he averaged more than 43 minutes. That’s taxing for a 32-year-old who has played in six straight Finals, and it makes sense to give him another night to rest before the postseason.

Plus, the Cavaliers will be no worse than the No. 2 seed, meaning they’ll still have home-court advantage for the first two rounds, and could have it in the Eastern Conference Finals if the Celtics fail to advance, which is a realistic possibility. Even if it is Cavs-Celtics in the ECF, James is more than comfortable in TD Garden, as he showed last week with his 36-point, 10-rebound, 6-assist performance.