Report: Lonzo Ball considers talking with other lottery teams besides Lakers

Lonzo Ball is considering talking with other teams in the NBA Draft lottery not named the Lakers, according to a report from ESPN citing a source close to him.

Ball and his father, LaVar, have made their intentions of joining the Lakers quite clear throughout the draft process. They've remained adamant that the Lakers -- his hometown team -- is the only place they want him to land. And despite advice to the contrary, they made no effort to speak to or even work out for the Boston Celtics -- who hold the No. 1 overall pick -- or any other lottery team for that matter.

A change in heart and strategy could be coming in part because of recent reports that surfaced after Los Angeles hosted Ball for a pre-draft workout recently, in which he was reportedly said to have looked out of shape according to some observers. Some reports also suggested Los Angeles wasn't totally sold on him at No. 2.

The one-and-done UCLA point guard will work out for the Lakers for a second time on Friday, just days after the team hosted Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox. The Lakers also visited Kansas star Josh Jackson in Sacramento earlier this week.

With the NBA Draft less than a week away, it appears the most likely candidates to hoist a Lakers jersey on the eve of June 22 are De'Aaron Fox, Lonzo Ball and Josh Jackson. But the likelihood of Ball getting selected by his preferred team is looking like less of a sure thing than ever, despite being the prediction of experts ever since he declared in March.