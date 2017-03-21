Report: Los Angeles Lakers signing David Nwaba to two-year deal

David Nwaba's amazing basketball journey continues

Last fall, David Nwaba paid $150 to tryout for Reno Bighorns in the D-League. Tuesday, The Vertical’s Shams Charania reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are signing Nwaba to a two-year contract.

The two-year deal includes a team option for next season, so Nwaba will have to fight for his roster spot in training camp, but getting paid to fight for a roster spot with the Lakers sounds a lot better than paying just to tryout for a D-League squad. 

In 10 games with the Lakers this season, Nwaba has averaged about 15 minutes with 3.6 points and 2 rebounds a night, while shooting just under 50 percent. Not stunning numbers, but not too shabby, either, and he had his best outing of the year in his last game, putting up 7 points and 5 rebounds against the Cavs, while throwing down an incredible alley-oop. 

For a Lakers team that hasn’t been able to crack 30 wins in each of the last three seasons, and is a few weeks from making it four, it’s certainly worth the cheap gamble on an athletic young guard. Maybe he doesn’t pan out, and if that’s the case, then fine, whatever. That happens all the time. But maybe he’s the next Jonathon Simmons, and it makes sense to keep him around long enough to find out. 

