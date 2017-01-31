Report: Magic make Serge Ibaka available in trade talks; who might want/need him?

File this one under "who could have seen this coming [except for everyone]?" The Orlando Magic are reportedly experiencing buyer's remorse after trading Victor Oladipo , Ersan Ilyasova (who was later dealt for Jerami Grant ) and the pick that became Domantas Sabonis to Oklahoma City for Serge Ibaka . Ibaka is a free agent this summer, and after moving all those assets for him in a win-now effort, the Magic have a dreadful 107.9 defensive rating with Ibaka on the floor.

Orlando is 22nd in defense, 29th in offense and just as far away from the playoffs as it was last season with a younger core. Now the Sporting News reports that the Magic have started exploring how to move him in trade:

It has not taken long for buyers' remorse to kick in. League sources told Sporting News that the Magic have picked up their attempts to move Ibaka ahead of next month's trade deadline, eager to ensure that they come away with some return for a player who does not figure to be in Orlando long. Ibaka will be a free agent this summer. There is no chance of a Biyombo trade, not after the Magic paid him $70 million for four years this offseason. But the big concern for Orlando is that they will have mortgaged two young pieces for Ibaka with no benefit, not even a modest bump in the standings. There is virtually no chance he stays in Orlando beyond this season. Ibaka is likely to search out a team more ready to contend in the summer, and the Magic can't afford to hand him a big contract, not with Gordon still needing to develop as a power forward.

Everyone saw this coming except the Magic. It was pretty obvious the Magic were going all-in on non-star veterans and that was going to backfire. There were other factors that hurt things, like moving Aaron Gordon to small forward when he thrives at power forward, the non-development of Mario Hezonja and the stagnation of their back court.

The tough part is that Ibaka is really valuable in today's NBA. He's a shot-blocking four, and those guys just aren't really out there to be had. A lot of teams have scoring 5's that need those players next to them. Ironically, the Magic were thought to be such a team with Nikola Vucevic , but Vucevic has actually been the better defensive player, amazingly, this season.

Serge Ibaka could be on the move after a brief stay in Orlando. USATSI

However, Ibaka is on an expiring contract. Any team that deals assets for him has to be absolutely certain he'll re-sign this summer, and that kind of guarantee is unlikely given the market. So the Magic can't get back what they need for him.

So who needs Ibaka?

Boston could really use a rebounding stretch four who can block shots. Their interior defense is bad, their rebounding worse and Ibaka would be an upgrade over Amir Johnson . He could play next to Al Horford and complement Horford's skill with his athleticism. Both can stretch the floor.

The Toronto Raptors desperately need Ibaka. They need a stretch four who can defend ably and Ibaka is perfect. If they can put together a deal, they should push, considering the assumption that Atlanta's Paul Millsap is indeed off the market.

Denver, too, could use someone of Ibaka's mold. They need a shot-blocker who doesn't play center next to Nikola Jokic , and are desperate to improve their woeful defense. They're also wide open in terms of future available cap space.

The Blazers are another struggling defense with some decent players to move. They won't move C.J. McCollum, unfortunately, who could help the Magic the most.

And New Orleans could look to make one move to get into the playoffs. The Pelicans are short on assets, but that has never stopped them from being aggressive in the past.

We'll see if the Magic trade Ibaka; they've also been linked to rumors involving Nikola Vucevic and rumors have picked up that Elfrid Payton can be had as well.