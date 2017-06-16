Report: Milwaukee Bucks to name Jon Horst as GM, replacing John Hammond

The Milwaukee Bucks finally replaced general manager John Hammond, who left for the Orlando Magic. ESPN's Marc Stein reports the search is over, and the Bucks will name Jon Horst, currently the team's president of basketball operations, as GM on Friday.

The Bucks plan to officially name Jon Horst as their new general manager later today, according to league sources. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 16, 2017

This comes as a surprise, as the job appeared to belong to Bucks assistant GM Justin Zanik after the other finalist, Arturas Karnisovas, was taken out of the running by being promoted to the GM position with the Denver Nuggets. But Stein reports Horst gained momentum the past week.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of the The Vertical, Zanik garnered a lot of support within the organization, but not enough.

Assistant GM Justin Zanik had support of owner Marc Lasry, another top minority owner, Jason Kidd but full consensus was needed to hire him. https://t.co/FKPouwDpIy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 16, 2017

Wojnarowski also reports that the Bucks are looking for a veteran NBA executive to pair with Horst in the front office.

Last season the Bucks finished with a winning record for the first time since 2010, and are led by a young core that features an emerging superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo, along with Jabari Parker, Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon. The future is certainly bright in Milwaukee, so the last thing the franchise needs is dissension in the front office.