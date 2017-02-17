Report: Multiple teams see Knicks' Derrick Rose as a trade target

In a story about the New York Knicks needing to choose a direction, ESPN’s Ian Begley reported multiple teams have interest in trading for Derrick Rose and asserted that “it would be surprising” if this wasn’t the case:

“I like being here but [you] never know what could happen,” Rose said Wednesday. “My job is to come in and play as hard as I can.”

Multiple teams view Rose as a potential trade target, according to league sources.

It would be surprising if the Knicks didn’t get calls about Rose as the deadline approaches. He has struggled on defense and hasn’t distributed the ball well, but he has shown that he’s again one of the best lane penetrators in the NBA.