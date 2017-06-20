Report: Mutual interest between Cavaliers, Chauncey Billups for front-office role

Ever since the NBA Finals ended just over a week ago with the Golden State Warriors reclaiming the title from the Cleveland Cavaliers, there has been non-stop drama in the basketball world.

A good deal of it has involved the Cavaliers as there have been whispers of LeBron James potentially moving to Los Angeles someday, reports of the Cavaliers' interest in Paul George, and then, on Monday, the departure of GM David Griffin -- a decision that didn't seem to sit well with LeBron James.

If no one appreciated you Griff I did, and hopefully all the people of Cleveland! Thanks for what u did for the team for 3 yrs! We got us 1🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 20, 2017

Barely even 12 hours after news that Griffin would not be retained by the Cavaliers, there were reports the team had interest in former All-Star guard Chauncey Billups, who has been working with ESPN as an NBA analyst, and is good friends with Tyronn Lue.

And it would appear that interest is mutual, with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert set to meet with Billups later on Tuesday. Via ESPN:

Chauncey Billups and the Cleveland Cavaliers have mutual interest in a front-office role for the retired NBA player, sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Billups has had a relationship with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert for more than a decade since Billups endorsed Rock Financial, Gilbert's Detroit-based mortgage company, when the former guard was a member of the Detroit Pistons. Gilbert and Billups are expected to meet Tuesday, sources told Windhorst.

The personal connections are clearly there, as Billups knows both Gilbert and Lue well, and as an NBA point guard for over a decade, Billups has plenty of basketball knowledge. However, he has never worked in an NBA front office before, and it would be asking a lot of Billups to jump straight into the fire as a high-level executive with a Cavaliers franchise that seems to be on the verge of making a major move.