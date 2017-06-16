Report: NBA championship parade cost Warriors owners roughly $4 million

The Warriors NBA championship victory parade that marched through the streets of downtown Oakland lasted four hours, was attended by an estimated 1 million people and featured exactly one fantastic wallet chain from Mike Brown. The best part for the city of Oakland, though, is that it didn't have to pay a dime.

Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber paid for all of the parade's expenses, and according to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, it cost the owners roughly $4 million.

The Warriors' days in Oakland are limited -- they've already broken ground on a new arena in San Francisco, which is expected to be open for the start of the 2019-20 season. With the team set up to contend for the NBA title for the next several years, however, this may not be the last time we see a victory parade in Oakland.