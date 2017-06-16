Report: NBA championship parade cost Warriors owners roughly $4 million
Joe Lacob and Peter Guber footed the bill for the entire celebration
The Warriors NBA championship victory parade that marched through the streets of downtown Oakland lasted four hours, was attended by an estimated 1 million people and featured exactly one fantastic wallet chain from Mike Brown. The best part for the city of Oakland, though, is that it didn't have to pay a dime.
Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber paid for all of the parade's expenses, and according to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, it cost the owners roughly $4 million.
The Warriors' days in Oakland are limited -- they've already broken ground on a new arena in San Francisco, which is expected to be open for the start of the 2019-20 season. With the team set up to contend for the NBA title for the next several years, however, this may not be the last time we see a victory parade in Oakland.
-
Report: Celtics could trade top pick
The Sixers could get the top pick in the NBA Draft
-
Lonzo pens Father's Day letter to LaVar
The letter was published on the heels of a video where Lonzo poked fun at his dad
-
Report: Fultz agrees to deal with Nike
Fultz has long been the favorite to be the top pick in the draft
-
Cavs' Jefferson contemplating retirement
Jefferson announced his retirement after the 2016 season, only to later re-sign with the C...
-
NBA Mock Draft: Ball to 76ers at No. 3
Forgrave's mock: Lakers take a point guard at No. 2, but it's Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox
-
Report: Warriors near deal with Iguodala
Looks like Golden State's super sub will be back