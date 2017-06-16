Report: NBA championship parade cost Warriors owners roughly $4 million

Joe Lacob and Peter Guber footed the bill for the entire celebration

The Warriors NBA championship victory parade that marched through the streets of downtown Oakland lasted four hours, was attended by an estimated 1 million people and featured exactly one fantastic wallet chain from Mike Brown. The best part for the city of Oakland, though, is that it didn't have to pay a dime.

Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber paid for all of the parade's expenses, and according to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, it cost the owners roughly $4 million.

The Warriors' days in Oakland are limited -- they've already broken ground on a new arena in San Francisco, which is expected to be open for the start of the 2019-20 season. With the team set up to contend for the NBA title for the next several years, however, this may not be the last time we see a victory parade in Oakland.

