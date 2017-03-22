Report: Nets expected to make Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 'top priority' in free agency

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could be the next Tyler Johnson or Allen Crabbe. According to the New York Post’s Brian Lewis, the Brooklyn Nets are planning to make a run at the Detroit Pistons swingman in restricted free agency this summer, which could make Caldwell-Pope an extremely rich man.

With up to $33 million to spend — and seemingly as many holes to fill on the roster — the Nets will be looking to strike it big in free agency this summer. And Tuesday they got an up-close look at one of their top targets: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. … Caldwell-Pope, 24, will be a restricted free agent, after he demanded more than $20 million annually and no deal was reached. The Vertical reported Detroit doesn’t want to give him a max contract, but it may not have a choice. The Post has confirmed the Nets’ interest and ESPN intimated they would go that high to get him.

The Post reported the Nets plan to make Caldwell-Pope “a top priority.” Does that translate to a maximum contract? Perhaps, and that would put the Pistons in a difficult position.

Caldwell-Pope has improved over his four years in the league. This has been his most efficient season, and he has upped his assist rate as Detroit has altered its offense. As a 3-and-D guy, he’s a relatively low-risk free agent target because every team needs players like him. That doesn’t mean, however, that Brooklyn or the Pistons should be comfortable paying him more than the $20 million per season that he reportedly turned down.

As pretty as his shot looks, Caldwell-Pope is a 33.9-percent career 3-point shooter. Despite the fact he can explode for 25 or 30 points occasionally, he is still averaging 14.2 points with a 18.9 percent usage rate this season. His quickness and length make him an excellent defender, particularly against smaller guards, but he needs to be more of a playmaker on offense to reach his potential.

For the Nets, getting a player with Caldwell-Pope’s tools into their player development program would be a big step in the right direction. For Detroit, losing him would be tough to swallow. The Pistons front office will have an important decision to make, and it will likely hinge on his market price and their level of confidence in his continued progression.