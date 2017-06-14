Report: Nuggets promote assistant GM to keep him from taking Milwaukee Bucks job

Nuggets assistant general manager Arturas Karnisovas was previously reported as one of the finalists for the vacant Milwaukee Bucks GM position, but he's reportedly no longer in the running because of a shrewd move from the Denver Nuggets front office.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, Nuggets president Josh Kroenke got wind that the Bucks were going to hire Karnisovas, and promoted him to general manager in order to keep him in Denver. To make room, Kroenke also reportedly promoted previous general manager Tim Connelly to president of basketball operations.

Sources: In an aggressive move to secure Denver's front office, Josh Kroenke has preempted Milwaukee's bid to hire Arturas Karnisovas as GM. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 14, 2017

Kroenke has promoted GM Tim Connelly to President of Basketball Operations and Karnisovas to General Manager, sources tell @TheVertical. https://t.co/o0HCflRrTH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 14, 2017

Karnisovas, who won two Olympic medals as a member of the Lithuanian national team, has been the assistant general manager with the Nuggets since 2013. He also worked in the NBA office and as an international scout for the Houston Rockets. Apparently he's made a big enough impression on Kroenke to warrant the aggressive move to keep him around.

As previously reported, the other finalist for the Bucks GM position was Milwaukee assistant GM Justin Zanik.