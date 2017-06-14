Report: Nuggets promote assistant GM to keep him from taking Milwaukee Bucks job
Denver apparently really wanted to keep Arturas Karnisovas around
Nuggets assistant general manager Arturas Karnisovas was previously reported as one of the finalists for the vacant Milwaukee Bucks GM position, but he's reportedly no longer in the running because of a shrewd move from the Denver Nuggets front office.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, Nuggets president Josh Kroenke got wind that the Bucks were going to hire Karnisovas, and promoted him to general manager in order to keep him in Denver. To make room, Kroenke also reportedly promoted previous general manager Tim Connelly to president of basketball operations.
Karnisovas, who won two Olympic medals as a member of the Lithuanian national team, has been the assistant general manager with the Nuggets since 2013. He also worked in the NBA office and as an international scout for the Houston Rockets. Apparently he's made a big enough impression on Kroenke to warrant the aggressive move to keep him around.
As previously reported, the other finalist for the Bucks GM position was Milwaukee assistant GM Justin Zanik.
