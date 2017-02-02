Report: Nuggets 'quietly exploring' trade market for Emmanuel Mudiay

Emmanuel Mudiay came off the bench in the Denver Nuggets' 119-99 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday after missing five games with a sore back. His reward for returning to the lineup: a trade rumor, of course.

In a feature on Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that the Nuggets have tried to gauge the market for a package of Mudiay and draft picks:

The Nuggets are quietly exploring what they might get for Emmanuel Mudiay and multiple picks, sources say, but they're in no rush to move Mudiay, and the Suns may not want him when they could simply draft a point guard.

Some thoughts: