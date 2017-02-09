Report: Oakley's pals tried to call Michael Jordan to calm him down before arrest
The former Knick's friends tried to call Jordan for backup, to no avail
ESPN's Ian Begley reports that as Charles Oakley became more and more agitated before his ejection from Madison Square Garden and his eventual arrest on assault charges Wednesday, people with Oakley tried to call his friend Michael Jordan to calm the former Knick down.
Begley also says an eyewitness account contradicts Oakley's claim that he wasn't being disruptive before security being called.
Oakley and Knicks owner James Dolan, who was seated nearby, have a long-standing tension over how the Knicks have treated Oakley, who was at the Knicks' loss to the Clippers on Wednesday as a ticket-buying customer, not as an invitee of the team.
Oakley and Jordan, teammates on the Bulls in the 1980s and rivals in the '90s when the Knicks and Bulls faced off in the playoffs on an almost annual basis, have long been friends, and are often spotted together at various vacation spots. The stories reported in various books about their exploits are legendary.
Oakley was charged with three counts of assault and criminal trespassing Wednesday night. Since the arrest, various NBA reporters, players and other league associates have come out in support of Oakley.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
WNBA Mock Draft: Vol goes first
No UConn players to be found in this mock draft
-
Bucks' Parker out for season w/ ACL tear
Forward suffers second ACL tear in two years
-
Rip Hamilton: Phil needs to coach Knicks
The former NBA star says Jackson needs to stick to his strength and head to the bench
-
Raja Bell: Phil Jackson's a 'teenager'
The former NBA guard weighs in on the Melo-Phil drama
-
Devin Booker runs down Troy Daniels
The youngster believes he is above the journeyman
-
Cavaliers to sign former No. 2 pick
Williams was recently waived by the Miami Heat
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre