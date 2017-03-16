Report: Pelicans expected to sign Jordan Crawford to second 10-day contract

It appears that Jordan Crawford’s return to the NBA will continue -- at least for 10 more days. The 28-year-old guard last played in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors during the 2013-14 season, and has since played both in China -- where he scored 72 points in a game and won the league’s scoring title last season -- and in the D-League. Then last week the New Orleans Pelicans called him up from the Grand Rapids Drive on a 10-day contract, and according to a report, they plan to sign the talented scorer to another one.

Jordan Crawford expected to sign a second 10-day with NOLA, per sources. Crawford averaged 14.2 ppg, 51 FG% in 5 games on his first 10-day. — Justin Verrier (@JustinVerrier) March 16, 2017

The signing immediately paid off, as Crawford dropped 19 points off the bench in his first game and has scored in double-digits in each of his five games with the team.

Jordan Crawford is now in double figures in all 5 games w/ NOP since signing 3/6...His last single-digit scoring performance was 4/14/14 — Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) March 16, 2017

Crawford’s play has especially impressed another of the Pelicans’ recent acquisitions, as DeMarcus Cousins has taken to calling Crawford “Instant Grits” for his ability to come in the game and immediately start getting buckets.

“One thing I know is he can put the ball in the basket,” Cousins said of the 28-year-old. “He’s coming in and is a spark off the bench for us right now. We love his aggressiveness, his approach to the game. He’s helped so far these past two games.”

Jordan Crawford has been “Instant Grits” off the bench for the Pels. USATSI

When Crawford is shooting the ball like has so far with New Orleans (50.9 percent from the field, 51.9 percent on 3-pointers), he’s a very dangerous bench option, and it’s wise for the Pelicans to keep him around. For the course of the season, the Pelicans have been one of the league’s worst offenses, scoring just 101.9 points per 100 possessions, which, has them 27th in the league heading into Thursday’s action.

If they hope to make a furious final push for the playoffs over the final few weeks of the season, they’re going to need all the scoring they can get, and few people can score like Crawford when he has it going.